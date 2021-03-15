3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say a driver lost control and drove onto a sidewalk in downtown San Diego, killing three people and injuring six others. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says two people who are hospitalized are in critical condition. Police say the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Nisleit said the 71-year-old man appeared to lose control of his car Monday morning as he drove through a tunnel under a community college campus shortly after 9 a.m. Police said the car jumped the sidewalk where there were homeless tents before returning to the roadway.