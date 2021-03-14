With Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is known as a loyal promoter of the Cuomo administration’s agenda and tireless campaigner for races at every level. The steelworker’s daughter and Democrat from western New York has leveraged an upbeat and approachable style to pull off challenging electoral wins in a career that has taken her from a town board to county clerk and Congress. With calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations growing louder, Hochul is in line to take his place. That would make her New York’s first female governor. The former member of Congress is known for shifting her positions leftward after allying with Cuomo.