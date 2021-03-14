Hong Kong activists say democracy fight to continue abroad

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong democracy activists have launched a new push to continue their fight among residents living abroad. The move comes in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing and changes to the the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s electoral system aimed at shutting out opposition voices. In a letter the activists called for international support to counter what they called the “global aggression” of China’s ruling Communist Party, along with reforms to the government and police force and the abolishment of a sweeping national security law imposed last year. Hong Kong was rocked by months of antigovernment protests in 2019, which have been cited as justification by Beijing for making changes to election rules in the city.