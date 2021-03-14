Grammys’ in memoriam especially long, grim in pandemic year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandi Carlile paid tribute to John Prine, Bruno Mars celebrated Little Richard and Lionel Richie honored Kenny Rogers and Brandi Carlile during an in memoriam segment at the Grammy Awards that featured an especially long list of names after a year of the coronavirus pandemic. Carlile sang “I Remember Everything” for Prine, one of the musical artists lost to the coronavirus, along with Charley Pride, K.T. Oslin, Adam Schlesinger, Trini Lopez and many others. Mars blazed through Little Richard’s “Good Golly Miss Molly” and Richie sang “Lady,” the ballad he wrote and Rogers made a hit, adding, “I miss you Kenny” as he ended.