Chile becomes Latin America’s COVID-19 vaccination champion

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile has become one of the top countries in the world at vaccinating its population against COVID-19. With more than 25% of its population having received at least one shot, the country of 19 million people on South America’s Pacific coast is the champion of Latin America. Globally it is just behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. This is a far cry from the beginning of the pandemic, when Chile was targeted for criticism because of its inability to trace and isolate infected people.