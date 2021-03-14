Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Many people across Africa are rethinking big, bountiful weddings amid the economic ravages of COVID-19. The pandemic is forcing change in communities where family can mean a whole clan and weddings are seen as key in cementing relations between communities. Some couples are agonizing over whom to invite and how those left out might respond. Others seem happy to skip the sometimes crushing expenses of traditional weddings. The lasting effects are yet unknown. One priest in Kenya worries that people “can become very casual with such weddings and only realize later that they were not committed to the vows they made.”