68 teams punch their ticket. Now comes the hard part

Now that the 68-team field for March Madness is set, the next few days figure to be the most nerve-wracking part of the seasons. No player can show up for a game without seven negative test for COVID-19. There are deadlines for teams to be replaced, too. Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament that will be played completely in the state of Indiana. Baylor, Michigan and Illinois are the other top seeds. The first games are set for Thursday.