Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the numbers, the coronavirus pandemic is surreal. The $1,400 federal payments going into millions of people’s bank accounts are but one slice of a nearly $2 trillion relief package made law this past week. With that, the United States has spent or committed to spend nearly $6 trillion to crush the coronavirus, recover economically and take a bite out of child poverty. That’s more in today’s dollars than the U.S. military spent in World War II. All of this comes as the number of Americans who are known to have been infected with COVID-19 hovers at around 30 million.