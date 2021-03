MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry says a military plane has crashed, killing four of its crew and injuring two others. The ministry said the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land Saturday at the airport of the country’s largest city, Almaty. The plane that only had a six-member crew and didn’t carry any passengers had flown from Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.