Jordan health minister steps down after deaths in virus ward

SALT, Jordan (AP) — State media reports that Jordan’s Health Minister has stepped down after at least six patients in a COVID-19 ward at a hospital near the capital Amman died due to a shortage of oxygen supplies. Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the incident at the government hospital in the town of Salt, 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of Amman, and asked Health Minister Nathir Obeidat to resign, according to the reports. The Al-Rai newspaper, a government mouthpiece, confirmed that Obeidat had resigned.