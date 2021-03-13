Ethiopia denies ‘ethnic cleansing,’ is open to outside probe

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Ethiopian government is disputing charges of ethnic cleansing in the Tigray conflict, calling allegations by the United States “unfounded.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday that nothing in Tigray “can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region.” Allegations of ethnic cleansing amount to “a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government,” it said, accusing Washington of “overblowing things out of proportion.” Ethiopia’s government says a federal investigation of the alleged crimes is underway, but critics say the government cannot effectively investigate itself.