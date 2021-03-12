NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won’t seek re-election

NEW YORK (AP) — The veteran New York City prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump says he won’t seek re-election. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement Friday in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future. His term expires at the end of the year. Vance opted against a primary fight with progressive candidates who say he’s a relic unfit for the reform era. Vance is conducting a wide-ranging investigation that includes examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits, and hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.