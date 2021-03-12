Journalists’ group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — The International Federation of Journalists said 65 journalists and media workers were killed while doing their jobs last year. According to the organization’s 30th annual report, that is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1990s. In addition to the killings, the IFJ said at least 229 journalists were in prison across the world as of March because of their work. For the fourth time in five years, Mexico topped the list of countries where the most journalists were killed, with 14 killings. In addition to the deaths, the IFJ said at least 229 journalists were in prison across the world as of March 2021 because of their work.