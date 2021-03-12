Colorado reports most killings in 2020 in 25 years

DENVER (AP) — There were more people per capita in Colorado that were killed last year than there have been in 25 years. The state Bureau of Investigation reported this week that 293 criminal homicides occurred in the year the pandemic began in the U.S., up nearly 30% from 2019. The figure was more than three times what Colorado reported in 2010. The state’s 2020 data translates to roughly five killings per 100,000 residents. Colorado reported its most killings per capita in the last 35 years in 1986 with seven. And while the state reported more aggravated assaults in 2020 in a decade, the number of reported sexual assaults fell.