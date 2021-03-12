Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

LONDON (AP) — The suspected abduction and murder of a young London woman as she walked home has dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets? Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9 p.m. on March 3. On Tuesday, police arrested a Metropolitan Police officer on suspicion of kidnapping and murder. The next day, detectives said they had found human remains in woodland southeast of London. Everard’s disappearance has caused a nationwide flood of emotion, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.