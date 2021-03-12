Black Lives Matter backs Amazon union push in Alabama

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers trying to form the first union at an Amazon warehouse are getting support from another big name: Black Lives Matter. The advocacy group plans to hold an event Saturday near the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, making it the latest high-profile supporter of the union push, the biggest in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history. Union organizers say most of the workers in the warehouse are Black, and the backing from Black Lives Matter could help further legitimize the cause. Workers in the Bessemer warehouse have a little more than two weeks left to vote on whether they want to unionize.