World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in Europe and Asia after broad gains lifted several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. Shares fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. Oil prices fell and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58%. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels as President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill into law. Investors will be turning their focus to a meeting planned between U.S. and Chinese officials next week.