6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who said he has a “very negative” impression of Derek Chauvin nevertheless became the sixth juror selected for the former Minneapolis police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death.

The man told attorneys Thursday that he could set that view aside and consider the evidence in the case.

He was the only juror chosen in a day most notable for the judge restoring a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

When jury selection resumes Friday for a fourth day, the panel seated so far will include five men and one woman.

The six chosen so far include three people who are white and three people of color, according to the judge.