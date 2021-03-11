States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money

With an influx of federal COVID-19 relief money coming on top of surprisingly strong revenue pictures, governors suddenly have a way to pay for big, expensive undertakings that have long languished on their to-do lists. In states led by both Democrats and Republicans, rural broadband and drinking water projects are at the top of priorities for ways to use their shares of $195 billion states are getting under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. But that doesn’t mean Republicans think the measure is needed for fair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the bill is “a slap in the face.”