Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, announced he would seek $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to try to stem rampant gun violence in the city. The move by Mayor Ted Wheeler represents an about-face after city leaders in June voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget, reductions that included the elimination of a gun violence reduction unit. The cuts came amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland has seen a spike in violence. So far this year, there have been 20 homicides, most the result of shootings.