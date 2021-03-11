Skip to Content

Mayor who pushed for guaranteed income to advise governor

1:17 pm AP - National News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former mayor in California who gained international attention for running a guaranteed income program is joining Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Newsom named former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs a special advisor for economic mobility and opportunity on Thursday. The unpaid position will also make Tubbs a member of Newsom’s Council of Economic Advisors. Tubbs started a guaranteed income program in 2019 that paid 125 people $500 per month with no strings attached. Tubbs lost his reelection bid in November. Newsom said Tubbs will work to build public and political will for policy change.

Associated Press

