IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee and China are teaming up to offer vaccines to athletes and teams preparing for the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing. IOC president Thomas Bach says the offer for collaboration “is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity.” The IOC says it will pay for extra doses for Olympic and Paralympic participants. Bach says each dose to an Olympic participant will be matched with two more made available to the wider population. Japan’s vaccination rollout has been relatively slow despite the upcoming Tokyo Games.