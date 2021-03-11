International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luis Palau, an evangelical pastor who was born in Argentina and went on to work as Billy Graham’s Spanish interpreter before establishing his own international ministry, has died. The 86-year-old died at his home Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Palau moved to Oregon as a young man to attend a Bible school and went on to found a sprawling ministry that reached millions worldwide, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries, from its base in Portland. In January 2018, Palau announced he had been diagnosed with advanced and incurable lung cancer.