For Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards a return to in-person hosting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah took a careful approach hosting “The Daily Show” from his New York apartment during the pandemic. But the comedian says traveling across the country to host the Grammys was an opportunity he could not pass up. Noah initially wondered if the Grammys would be like most other major award shows that were held virtually during the pandemic. But he was assured the ceremony honoring music’s best would be in person. Noah says the ceremony will have a “music festival vibe” with parts of the show planned to be held outdoors. It’s the first time Noah will host the Grammys, which will air live Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.