EXPLAINER: What’s behind Hong Kong election law changes

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s ceremonial parliament this week approved a resolution to alter Hong Kong’s election law that many see as effectively ending the city’s already weakened local democracy. Beijing has made it clear that only true patriots will be able to sit in the Hong Kong legislature, excluding government critics and anyone holding views that diverge significantly from the program laid out by Beijing. That will have a further chilling effect on free speech, civil society and opposition politics that have already been severely threatened since Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that stifles free speech. Repressive measures have already hamstrung the Hong Kong opposition, with almost all of its major figures either in custody or self-exile.