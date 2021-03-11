EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuke plant today?

OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant still looks like a bombed-out factory a decade after it was wrecked by a massive earthquake and tsunami. Proper equipment has now replaced ragged plastic hoses held together with tape and an outdoor power switchboard infested by rats. Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear regular clothes and surgical masks in most areas. But deep inside the plant, danger still lurks. Officials don’t know exactly how long the cleanup will take, whether it will be successful and what might become of the land where the plant sits.