EU figures show major vaccine exports despite home shortage

2:29 am AP - National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union figures show that the 27-nation bloc has allowed some 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine exports over the past weeks despite shortages at home as it continues to struggle to get its vaccine drive up to speed. Several officials  said that over 9.1 million doses were exported to the United Kingdom at a time when diplomatic tensions rose over vaccine exports and the implementation of the Brexit divorce agreement. One official highlighted that the exports were “only for the producers that respect their contract commitments” towards the EU. 

Associated Press

