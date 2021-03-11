Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark says it has temporarily suspended use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority says it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible. Other experts pointed out that of the millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems. Danish health authorities said their decision was “based on a precautionary principle” and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.