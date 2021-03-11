Colorado bill would allow civil action on past sexual abuse

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Legislature is considering a bill that would allow sexual assault survivors to bring civil action against perpetrators no matter how much time has passed since the abuse occurred. The measure also would allow victims to bring action against youth organizations and public entities if the misconduct occurred while the perpetrator was under their supervision. Democratic state Sen. Jessie Danielson sponsored the bill which will have its first committee hearing Thursday. Many states have overhauled criminal and civil statutes of limitations over the last 10 or 15 years. Only a handful like California, Delaware, Hawaii and Minnesota have created “lookback windows” for lawsuits.