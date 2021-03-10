Wide resistance to vaccines plagues Ukraine’s COVID-19 fight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines, Ukraine found itself in a new struggle against the pandemic — persuading its widely reluctant people to get the shots. Although infections are rising sharply, Ukrainians are becoming increasingly opposed to vaccination. An opinion poll this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found 60% don’t want to get vaccinated, up from 40% a month earlier. The resistance appears to be rooted in longstanding suspicion of vaccines dating back to the Soviet era. It has been amplified by politicians’ allegations about low-quality vaccines, corruption scandals and misinformation spread through social media. Even medical workers in Ukraine who are at high risk of infection are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine shots.