UK police officer arrested in search for missing woman

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Metropolitan police says an officer has been arrested in connection with the case of a woman who went missing in London last week. The force said the fact that the man is a serving police officer is “shocking and deeply disturbing.” Police said the officer was arrested late Tuesday in Kent, southeast of London, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive vanished while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3. The officer was not on duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance. Police did not say what he was detained for, or whether he knew Everard.