Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

GENEVA (AP) — Thomas Bach has been re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee. His final four-year term has an immediate focus on this year’s delayed Tokyo Games. The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1 following an opening eight-year mandate dominated by the Russian doping scandal and the first Olympics to be postponed in peacetime. Bach says Tokyo is “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and the games will open on July 23 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the question is not whether the Olympics will take place but how.