Tardy Gras? Mobile considers Carnival-style parade for May

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mardi Gras celebrations along the Gulf Coast were all but a bust this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the city of Mobile is considering staging a Carnival-style parade through downtown in May after the state’s mandatory face mask rule expires. News outlets report that Mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed the possibility with City Council members during a meeting Tuesday. The event would be held May 21 to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile, a Navy ship built in the city. Stimpson says there’s still a lot of work to do, and officials say the pandemic will still have to be taken into account.