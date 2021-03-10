Sudan officials, Saudi crown prince talk Red Sea investments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sudan’s government says the prime minister has met with Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince to discuss Saudi investment opportunities in the Red Sea. The high-level Sudanese delegation flew to Saudi Arabia this week for a two-day visit as the northeastern African nation struggles to revive its ailing economy and secure its transition to democratic rule. After years as a pariah under now-ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir, Sudan has increasingly returned to the international fold, overhauling its economy to attract badly needed foreign investment and aid. The kingdom meanwhile is seeking to boost its influence across the strategic Horn of Africa. Sudan’s economy has teetered on the brink in recent months.