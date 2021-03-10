Spain: Trans rights supporters on hunger strike over new law

MADRID (AP) — Transgender rights activists in Spain say they are going on hunger strike until the ruling left-wing coalition submits draft legislation to allow gender self-determination without a doctor’s diagnosis. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists have been accused of blocking a draft for a new transgender rights law proposed by its minority coalition partner, the far-left United We Can. Gathering at the gates of Spain’s lower house of parliament, activists announced that 70 of them, including transgender people and their relatives, would start hunger-striking from Wednesday.