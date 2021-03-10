South African university students clash with police, 1 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year. According to a statement issued by the university, the man who died was a bystander who got caught in the crossfire when police opened fire on students. The university, widely known as Wits, has about 40,000 students.