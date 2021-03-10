Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent political activists has lost an appeal that would have allowed her to travel freely after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release last month. Her 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record. She also faces three years of probation. Her supporters say the court on Wednesday upheld the original sentence. Her yearslong travel ban underscores the government’s efforts to manage dissent in the kingdom through protracted restrictions on freed political prisoners.