Mississippi governor set to sign transgender sports limit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is set to sign a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The signing is scheduled for Thursday. Mississippi will become the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked a similar Idaho law last year. Mississippi’s proposal is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible. More than 20 states are proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. The president of the LGBTQ civil rights group Human Rights Campaign says the Mississippi bill is based on discrimination.