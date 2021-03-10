Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Potential jurors in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial return Thursday to continue a selection process moving more quickly than expected. Meanwhile, the former policeman charged in George Floyd’s death faced the prospect of an additional charge and the prospect of a long trial delay was receding. Five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill, who had set aside at least three weeks to fill the panel. Attorneys on Wednesday probed potential jurors about their attitudes toward police. They’re trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation.