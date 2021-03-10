Homebound children drive surge in Lego sales

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sales of Lego sets surged last year as more children stayed home during global pandemic lockdowns – and parents bought the colorful plastic brick toys to keep them entertained during days of isolation. The privately-held Danish company said its net profit rose 19% to 9.9 billion kroner ($1.6 billion) as sales jumped 21%. Lego seems to be one of the businesses – like online retailers and technology companies – that were well placed to earn money from the massive disruptions in society worldwide during the pandemic. Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen told The Associated Press that the “super strong results” were thanks to strategic investments made years ago to move more sales online.