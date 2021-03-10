Germany expects steady rise in vaccine supply through July

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it expects the supply of coronavirus vaccines to rise steadily in the coming month, hitting a peak of almost 10 million doses a week in July. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said mathematical models used by the government indicate the weekly supply could reach nearly 5 million by the end of April. Germany’s vaccine campaign has lagged behind far behind countries such as Britain and the United States. By Wednesday, about 5.6 million people in Germany had received at least a first dose of vaccine, compared with 22.6 million in Britain. Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged that all Germans will have been offered a vaccine before the country’s national election on Sept. 26.