Ex-Army officer guilty in ‘Fatal Vision’ case seeks release

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former Army captain serving life prison sentences for the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young children at a North Carolina base wants to leave federal prison due to deteriorating health during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyers for Jeffrey MacDonald are expected to make their case Thursday before a judge in Raleigh. The ex-physician was convicted in 1979. He’s now 77 years old and serving time in Maryland. The federal government’s lawyers oppose his release. MacDonald maintains he was wrongly convicted in the killings at his family’s house on Fort Bragg.