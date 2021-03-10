Erdogan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

ISTANBUL (AP) — The presidents of Turkey and Russia have remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor of Akkuyu power plant in southern Turkey, vowing to continue their close cooperation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday the plant would launch Turkey into the ”league of nuclear energy countries” and called it a “symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation.” Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast in Mersin province. The two countries signed a cooperation agreement in 2010 and began construction in 2018.