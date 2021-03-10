Diplomats: UN to condemn violence against Myanmar protesters

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council diplomats say members have approved a statement calling for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar and strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and urging “utmost restraint” by the military. Three council diplomats said the statement had been approved by all 15 council members. They spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the presidential statement’s official adoption at a council meeting expected later Wednesday. The statement obtained by AP calls for the immediate release of government leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who have been detained since the Feb. 1 military coup.