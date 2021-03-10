Skip to Content

China’s ban on Taiwan’s pineapples inspires creative dishes

4:59 am AP - National News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hung Ching Lung, a Taipei chef, has created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese pineapple farmers. The spiky fruit has quickly become a politically charged symbol after China banned the import of Taiwan’s pineapples on March 1, citing pests. Taiwan’s president kicked off a social media challenge called “Eat Taiwan’s pineapples until you burst” while posing with a pineapple, calling on people to support the island’s farmers. Restaurant owners like Hung have taken things into their own hands, finding creative ways to use the fruit.

Associated Press

