China’s ban on Taiwan’s pineapples inspires creative dishes

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hung Ching Lung, a Taipei chef, has created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese pineapple farmers. The spiky fruit has quickly become a politically charged symbol after China banned the import of Taiwan’s pineapples on March 1, citing pests. Taiwan’s president kicked off a social media challenge called “Eat Taiwan’s pineapples until you burst” while posing with a pineapple, calling on people to support the island’s farmers. Restaurant owners like Hung have taken things into their own hands, finding creative ways to use the fruit.