Better savers spend less money on these 3 things

A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. It’s not a matter of making more money but of spending less — as a percentage of income — on housing, food and beverage, and transportation. These are the three key categories that middle savers tend to spend less money on than low savers, allowing them to save the difference. And four times more people were likely to save money when the dollar amounts were presented as daily goals, rather than monthly.