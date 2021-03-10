Global stocks mixed after Wall St rises on tech rally

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street rose on a rally for major tech companies. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures were lower a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.4%, led by gains for Apple, Amazon and other tech majors. The Nasdaq, dominated by tech companies, surged 3.7%. Markets have been adjusting to a rise in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which has pulled money out of stocks. A rise in bond prices helped to reverse that trend at least temporarily.