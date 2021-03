World Wrestling Entertainment is used to making headlines this time of year leading up to WrestleMania. But the company has more on its plate leading up to its showcase event next month. Two major moves will happen over the next six weeks — the WWE Network’s move to Peacock on March 18. along with the search for a new home for the ThunderDome, which is where “Raw” and “Smackdown” are being held due to the coronavirus pandemic.