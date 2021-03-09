World viewership of royals’ interview nearly 50 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 50 million people worldwide have seen Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan — and that’s a number sure to rise. That number encompasses 17 countries, but there are more where the viewership hasn’t been reported yet or the interview hasn’t aired. CBS has scheduled a rerun on Friday night for anyone who missed it on Sunday. The event has been a boost for broadcast television, reminding people of its potency to show big events in a business where streaming has the momentum. It might also auger a hunt for more big-name interviews in prime-time TV.