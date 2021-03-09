Wisconsin Republicans ask mayor to quit over election report

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are calling for Green Bay’s Democratic mayor to resign following a report on a conservative website alleging he ceded authority for running the election to a paid consultant with ties to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Eric Genrich did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about the calls for him to resign . But his office issued a statement saying the claims raised in the story on the Wisconsin Spotlight website were “completely without merit.” The story came a day before the Republican-controlled Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee was to hold an invite-only hearing on the election.